This $328 Rugged Spring Blazer Is Perfect For Those Who Hate Blazers

Spring is a funny season, it’s almost like limbo with the weather cold at times and warm at other. It’s difficult to find a jacket that will keep you warm enough when it’s cold, but not too hot that you’re sweating all day and yet also looks sharp enough for a nice dinner or work without it becoming overkill. That is, until now. Relwen recently released their ‘Trap Blazer,’ which – on closer inspection – is the perfect blazer for spring.
The jacket is made from a premium, lightweight twill that is enough to keep you warm, but not too thick that you’ll be hot on a warmer day. Not only is it the perfect weight, but in combination with a mild stretch, this blazer is also supremely comfortable and durable.
From a style perspective, the Trap Blazer stands out for all the right reasons. Thanks to the use of cotton twill, the blazer has a unique, very casual look that, however it can also be worn to more formal occasions . The blazer also features a unique lapel design that enables you to wear it like a regular blazer, but when the temperature drops you can also button it up like a shirt jacket to keep you warmer than any other blazer. From a practicality standpoint, the jacket features an array of pockets, inside and out that not only provide you with a place to keep your kit but also look great.
Consolidating all of these great features into one jacket makes it ultra-versatile, meaning you’re getting a few jackets for the price of one. It can easily be styled with jeans and a t-shirt for a more casual look, but, throw on some khakis and a pair of brown dress shoes and you’ll look ultra dapper for an Autumn or Spring wedding. Really, the possibilities are endless for the blazer. With that in consideration, the $328 price tag is very reasonable.
Shop Relwen Flex Field Blazer $328
