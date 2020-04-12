This $328 Rugged Spring Blazer Is Perfect For Those Who Hate Blazers

From a style perspective, the Trap Blazer stands out for all the right reasons. Thanks to the use of cotton twill, the blazer has a unique, very casual look that, however it can also be worn to more formal occasions . The blazer also features a unique lapel design that enables you to wear it like a regular blazer, but when the temperature drops you can also button it up like a shirt jacket to keep you warmer than any other blazer. From a practicality standpoint, the jacket features an array of pockets, inside and out that not only provide you with a place to keep your kit but also look great.

Consolidating all of these great features into one jacket makes it ultra-versatile, meaning you’re getting a few jackets for the price of one. It can easily be styled with jeans and a t-shirt for a more casual look, but, throw on some khakis and a pair of brown dress shoes and you’ll look ultra dapper for an Autumn or Spring wedding. Really, the possibilities are endless for the blazer. With that in consideration, the $328 price tag is very reasonable.

Shop Relwen Flex Field Blazer $328

Read Next