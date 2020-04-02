Singapore Airlines Announces Loyalty Program Change You’ve Been Waiting For

Singapore Airlines frequent flyers’ status is safe for another year, regardless of how many journeys they complete. This comes Singapore Airlines makes a number of changes, including doling out flight credits for unused (or partially used) tickets as well as waiving no-show and rebooking fees.

It also comes after Qantas, Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand (among others) gave similar status extensions to loyal customers.

The change to the frequent flyer program is two-pronged, with Singapore Airlines automatically renewing KrisFlyer Elite and PPS Club membership statuses for another 12 months, for all memberships expiring from March 2020 to Feb 2021.

Singapore Airlines yesterday announced this change in an email that went out to KrisFlyer and PPS members globally, from CEO Goh Choon Phong:

“I would… like to share that we will automatically renew all KrisFlyer Elite and PPS Club membership statuses for another 12 months at the end of your respective membership year. This applies to all memberships expiring from March 2020 through to February 2021.”

“The validity of any expiring PPS and Elite Gold Rewards will also be extended until 31 March 2021.”

“This is a small token of our appreciation for your loyalty and support, which we value greatly as we work hard to get through this outbreak,” the CEO added.

Goh Choon Phong also said: “While the measures to contain Covid-19 have been taken from a public health perspective, they have crippled the airline industry and presented us at Singapore Airlines with the greatest challenge in our history.”

“Our customers and staff always remain our top-priority. That principle guided many of our decisions over the last two months as we responded to the increasingly global scale of the outbreak, as well as the growing number of border closures that have decimated air travel.”

The Singapore Airlines CEO then broke down what’s been going on in recent weeks: “Even as we scaled back our operations due to the borders closures, we understood that many of you and your loved ones needed to return home as soon as possible… That is why, despite the fast deteriorating operating economics, we persisted with services to key cities for as long as we could.”

“At the same time, we also know that many of you have been adversely affected by the large-scale flight cancellations. I sincerely apologise for this… We appreciate your patience and understanding as we do everything we can to support your needs.”

While it remains unclear when the COVID-19 outbreak will be brought under control, it appears Singapore Airlines is doing its utmost to set itself up to continue delivering the service it has become known for over the last 70 years in the aviation space, when that day comes.

