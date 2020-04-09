Score 30% Off This Stylish & Affordable $280 Suede Jacket That Is Too Good To Pass Up

If there is one thing we love here at DMARGE, it’s suede jackets. The combination of a cool texture and timeless cut makes them a highly versatile and stylish item that is an essential in any man’s wardrobe. The biggest issue with suede jackets is that they’re often very expensive, like thousands of dollars expensive.
Today, however, we stumbled across this – The Falcon Suede Jacket by Suit, which, is priced at $299.95 and is currently 30% off.
Whilst you might not have heard of the brand Suit, I can inform you that they’re a small menswear brand from Denmark. They focus their collections around the ‘foundations’ of menswear and perfectly combine quality, stylishness and timelessness. The Falcon jacket is no excuse and is made from high quality cow suede and features a timeless ‘trucker’ cut that will work semlessly for casual or more formal ocassions.
Typically it is priced at a very reasonable $299.95, but, you can currently score it for $208.98, which is an absolute bargain. For the price, its unlikely you’ll ever find a more stylish or better quality suede jacket.
Shop The Falcon Suede Jacket
$299.95 $208.98
