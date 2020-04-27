Score Up To 30% Off All Menswear At Ted Baker’s Sale

There are plenty of menswear sales on these days, but most have one fatal flaw, you’ll look through 17 pages, finally find something you like and it will be sold out in your size. Ted Baker’s latest sale, however, is a different story.

Founded in 1988 in Glasgow, Scotland, Ted Baker was originally a shirtmaker who was known for making some of the finest contemporary shirts for men. Since then, they’ve started to offer a wide selection of menswear including, suits, leather bags and accessories. All of this has been done whilst remaining true to the reputation they were built on; contemporary menswear.