These $79 Men’s Sandals Will Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

When it comes to choosing the perfect summer sandal the choices for men are almost endless. Although, before we move on, we can confidently say you should steer clear of the Arvaca sandal. Still, there are plenty of other options to choose from, but one pair we think should definitely be on your list is this multi-coloured pair from Teva.

Teva is an American brand that started life in 1982 when Mark Thatcher, then a rafting guide in the Grand Canyon, noticed a need for an effective pair of watersports shoes. He found sneakers would become too heavy when wet, and flip-flops/thongs would slip off. He tied two velcro watchbands together, attached them to his thongs and strapped them around his ankle, giving birth to the Teva.