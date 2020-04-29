The Playbook For The Modern Man

These $79 Men’s Sandals Will Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

The ultimate Jesus creeper.

When it comes to choosing the perfect summer sandal the choices for men are almost endless. Although, before we move on, we can confidently say you should steer clear of the Arvaca sandal. Still, there are plenty of other options to choose from, but one pair we think should definitely be on your list is this multi-coloured pair from Teva.

Teva is an American brand that started life in 1982 when Mark Thatcher, then a rafting guide in the Grand Canyon, noticed a need for an effective pair of watersports shoes. He found sneakers would become too heavy when wet, and flip-flops/thongs would slip off. He tied two velcro watchbands together, attached them to his thongs and strapped them around his ankle, giving birth to the Teva.

The design has remained just as simple, effective and stylish over the years, which has culminated in the release of this multi-coloured pair. The recycled polyester straps ensure the sandals remain secured to your feet while the various colours only add to their stylish credentials. 

They’re well-priced for a pair of must-have sandals too, coming in well under $100. Head to Todd Snyder to secure your pair for the summer months ahead. 

Buy The Teva Sandal $79

