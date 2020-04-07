Score An Extra 20% Off Field Watches, Suits & Sweats At Todd Snyder

It’s amazing to think that almost overnight everyone has started working from home when many businesses and industries once said it wasn’t possible. Some like it, others despise it, but whatever your opinion on the matter, it’s here to stay. For the foreseeable future that is.
To make the most of it while you can, it’s an excellent opportunity to capitalise on the sales many retailers currently have on. Todd Snyder is now offering an additional 20% off their current sale with the coupon code ‘WFH20SALE’. Whether you’re in need of a new suit or have been saving up for an ever desirable field watch, you can currently score some seriously good deals at the sale.
Above you can see the Sutton Strech Tropical Wool Suit Jacket which was $398 but is now a steal at $239.20. To the right you can see the Timex + Todd Snyder Military watch which was $138 but can now be yours for $79.20.
If those aren’t absolute steals, I don’t know what is. Head to the sale to check out some of the other great items on sale. Don’t forget to use the coupon code ‘WFH20SALE’ for the extra 20% off.
