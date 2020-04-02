This $45 Training ‘Hack’ Will Maximise Home Workout Gains

The way it works is it restricts the amount of air you can breathe in, lowering the quantity of oxygen you intake with each breath, similar to being at high altitude where the air is thinner. This means your lungs have to work harder to supply your body with the required amount of oxygen and hence all exercise you do seems and is a lot harder than it normally would be.

Priced at $45 it’s a very affordable way of helping you keep fit when your workout options are limited and will help ensure you’re in fighting shape for when things return to normal.

Shop Training Mask 2.0 $45

Read Next