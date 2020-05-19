Ultimate ‘Bad Boy’ 1970 BMW CS Now For Sale In Sydney

What do you get when you take a classic German car body and install modern German engineering, the likes of which will send any car enthusiast into meltdown? The answer; quite possibly one of the most incredible cars we’ve ever come across.

And to what car are we referring? This 1970 BMW 2800 CS E9, which is available to buy on Carsales right now.

To the untrained eye, this may seem like any other 1970s E9 (which in itself would be drool-worthy), but this particular model has been set upon by the folks at Fuel Bespoke Design, who have given it a thorough going over, turning it into a one-of-a-kind beast.

E9 was the umbrella name BMW gave to a full range of coupés produced between 1968 and 1975. The one you see here is the first coupé to bear the E9 nomenclature – reminiscent of the iconic 1970 CSL.

The 2800CS was no slouch when it arrived on the scene, bettering the performance of the preceding 2000CS (1965-1969) and the E3 sedan from which it borrowed some of the stylings. This was thanks to a combination of the 6-cylinder 142 kW 2.8-litre under the hood, combined with a lighter bodyweight and drum-based rear brakes.

Rust free models are hard to come by as the E9 Coupé was prone to overheating and cylinder head cracking. Fortunately for wannabe buyers, you’ll find no signs of rust here.

So far, so 2800CS E9. But this is where things get spicy.

What lies under the hood isn’t the standard 6-cylinder engine that was fitted on the production line. Instead, it boasts an S54-E46 M3 engine, rebuilt with only 800 kilometres on the clock. Yes, you read right… the same engine that is fitted to the BMW E46 M3, BMW Z4M, and the BMW Z3M is in this little 70s pocket rocket.

Along with the 5-speed transmission of the E36 M3, a limited-slip differential (LSD), and M5 brakes, this restoration is literally the perfect BMW for all conditions. On top of all this, you can buy this “sleeper” with fully adjustable coil-overs that will get you around a bend without the usual body roll of the older BMW models.

Recognised as the “Best BMW” at the Sydney German Autofest in October last year, this model for sale also took home the “Best of Show” prize over the 450 German car entrants – an incredible feat for a restored 70s BMW.

Fitted with a custom Italian red leather trim and a French walnut veneered dash, the interior is in showroom condition and would send any car enthusiast bouncing off the walls. With air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and Bluetooth connectivity, you could easily use this as your daily driver.

What was once an old bomb is now a refurbished and reinvented pocket rocket, which we think is worth every dollar of its $289,000 asking price, especially when you consider how much work has gone into the body and beyond. And you never know, it will likely be worth even more in the future.

Visit Carsales now to make an enquiry – or to take a full look at the gallery – on this incredibly special machine.

