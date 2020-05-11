Beautiful ‘Baby Blue’ Range Rover Now Up For Grabs In Victoria

It’s not every day you see a two-door Range Rover hit the market. No need to count your blessings any longer. This ultimate road trip warrior will give you the perfect balance of nostalgia and practicality.

Modern-day four-wheel drives are fully equipped with all the bells and whistles, but they’re sure to set you back more than $60,000 if you were to buy a brand new model. There is a story behind every classic car and this 1973 Land Rover Range Rover has enough chapters to fill a Byzantine library.

Advertisement

Two-door models were produced for the first 11 years of the Range Rover’s life, from 1970 through to 1981, now succeeded by the common four-door. Both models were, and still are, capable of performing on tarmac and off-road. The Range Rover’s aluminium panelled body is fitted on a steel safety frame, resulting in much-improved structural strength over the single-sheet aluminium body panels found on the Land Rover.

The perfect adventurer if you’re planning a long drive up the coast; the ability to customise the Land Rover is arguably its greatest attribute and built its reputation among rugged competitors like the Toyota Land Cruiser J40, making it ideal for army operations during the 70s and 80s.

Having been fully restored in 1981, this model for sale on Carsales has been resprayed back to its original baby blue colour with the rims being “stripped and powder coated.” Boasting new upholstery, springs, shocks, stereo, speakers and tyres, this 70s Range Rover is in showroom condition.

When you factor in the manual 8-cylinder 3.5-litre lying underneath the Rover’s bonnet – which delivers 115kW/154hp, giving you the motoring enthusiast grunt and power that we all crave – its $50,000 price tag becomes more appealing. Considering there are numerous examples of pre-90s Range Rovers fetching well over that figure, this one is an absolute steal.

This model for sale indicates one kilometre less than 100,000 on the odometer (literally) and the current owner claims that it “runs very well and starts first time every time.”

The price for the ‘car for all reasons’? A reassuring AU$53,990 (negotiable) on Carsales.

Advertisement

Read Next