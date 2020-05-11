These $125 Sustainable Runners Perfectly Combine Performance & Comfort

We all want to run faster and more efficiently whenever we invest a new pair of running sneakers, but how much attention do you pay to how your new shoe was made? What if you could combine a comfortable, high-performance shoe that was manufactured in ethical ways? Look no further than the Allbirds Dasher.
The Dasher – Allbirds’ first running-specific sneaker – is designed to give you all the performance you’d expect from a running shoe, but one that takes as many materials from Mother Nature as possible, including a eucalyptus-based knit layer and a natural rubber outsole. The overall aim is the make the Dasher as light as possible while still keeping your feet secure and supported.
Allbirds is a New Zealand-American footwear label founded in 2014 that has since earned a certified B Corporation accolade, meaning it’s globally-recognised as being eco-friendly. The company, perhaps boldly, claims its shoes share the title of “the world’s most comfortable”, and they also share a similar aesthetic and profile, with no logos in sight.
In fact, Allbirds is so confident you’ll love its shoes that every pair comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can’t argue with that, so head to the Allbirds site now to grab your own pair (available in six colours no less) and start slashing those running times.
