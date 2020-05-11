These $125 Sustainable Runners Perfectly Combine Performance & Comfort

We all want to run faster and more efficiently whenever we invest a new pair of running sneakers, but how much attention do you pay to how your new shoe was made? What if you could combine a comfortable, high-performance shoe that was manufactured in ethical ways? Look no further than the Allbirds Dasher.

The Dasher – Allbirds’ first running-specific sneaker – is designed to give you all the performance you’d expect from a running shoe, but one that takes as many materials from Mother Nature as possible, including a eucalyptus-based knit layer and a natural rubber outsole. The overall aim is the make the Dasher as light as possible while still keeping your feet secure and supported.