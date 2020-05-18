What The Australian Media Forgot To Tell You About Bali’s July ‘Reopening’

The pandemic has left Australians hanging for a holiday. The news that Bali may reopen to tourists in July has only increased that urge.

This comes as I Gusti Agung Ngurah Rai Suryawijaya, an official from the Bali Government, told the ABC that the province was hoping to open faster than other regions in Indonesia due to a reported decrease in coronavirus cases.

As of Friday, Bali had reported 343 coronavirus cases and four deaths, a fatality rate of less than two per cent, five times less than the 6.5 per cent fatality rate of worldwide cases. As of the 3rd April, coronavirus cases and deaths in Indonesia stood at 1986 and 181 respectively.

“We are currently planning and preparing for Bali to reopen. Hopefully with the flattening curve and a decrease in cases,” I Gusti Agung Ngurah Rai Suryawijaya said.

“Bali will reopen in July, faster than other regions in Indonesia.”

This optimism is consistent with what Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani, Secretary of the Tourism Ministry in Indonesia, said on Friday: the ministry is looking to revitalise destinations and do promotional work for some parts of the country between June and October.

However, before you stock up on zinc and skull 47 Bintangs, there is a catch: will insurance cover you?

This is important to consider because despite the enticing headlines, no report we read today even mentioned this topic.

Neither Pedestrian, the ABC, News.com.au nor SBS mentioned, as far as we saw, this rather relevant aside (some mentioned overseas travel might not be permitted at all, but none discussed how insurance would work if it was).

DMARGE has reached out for clarification from multiple insurance companies. In the meantime, however, it would appear from the homepages of prominent Aussie insurers like Budget Direct, even if you could book a trip to Bali next week, your insurance wouldn’t cover your medical expenses if you got stuck overseas with The Virus (whether you got it on a plane, in the airport, or in Bali).

Budget Direct have suspended travel insurance sales, effective since the 18th March. Budget’s alert reads, “Budget Direct has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend the sale of domestic and international travel insurance to new customers.”

World Nomads, another Australian insurer issued the following on its FAQ page: “For Australian residents, as advised in our travel alert, unfortunately, we can no longer cover any claims arising from any event related to coronavirus (COVID-19) for travel to and/or from China for policies purchased after 5pm AEDT on 23 January 2020 or from all other destinations for policies purchased after 6am AEDT on Friday, 31 January 2020.”

“These dates are considered a cut off date for coverage.”

To the question, “I want to buy a travel insurance policy to cover COVID 19. Am I covered?” they added the following: “Now that you’re aware of coronavirus (COVID-19), unfortunately, you will not be covered for claims resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19), regardless of whether the need to change arises from a government restriction or transport provider.”

Now the Virus is oh-so-known, we doubt they’ll be changing their position come July.

With international travel bans yet to be lifted in Australia, Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham told the ABC that international travel restrictions will be in place for the foreseeable future.

“This is a time where, unfortunately, people can’t undertake holidays and they won’t be able to go overseas for some time to come,” Senator Birmingham said.

“This is a good time for a bit of dreaming, planning, thinking about the Aussie break that you might take when we finally get to the other side of this.”

Flight Centre CEO, Graham Turner, also told the ABC that he expects international travel to resume in three to five months.

“The consensus generally, and we had a good look at this, is August, September, October before there’s a significant amount of international travel,” Graham said.

This means if all goes to plan, we may well be on track to sip an (insured) piña colada by October next year. But again – to stress – this remains speculation.

As for how The Global Pandemic is affecting Bali: the foreign and domestic travel bans that came into effect during the month of March resulted in tourist arrivals reportedly dropping more than 60 per cent.

More as the story develops.

