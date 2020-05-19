‘Thirsty Camelling’; Dating Experts Reveal Embarrassing New Trend You’ll Soon Need To Avoid

You may be single and ready to mingle. But the current pandemic has left us scratching our heads and questioning our abilities as singletons. The real question is whether the dating scene will be a free-for-all or a vacant lot graced only by tumbleweeds.

In previous weeks, we have reported on how the pandemic is affecting different industries like transport and hospitality, and even how The Virus can be transmitted by getting down and dirty.

Truth be told, every facet of our daily lives has been affected in some shape or form. If you are thinking about getting back into the dating scene and need some advice, you aren’t alone. But before you dive on back in, as restrictions ease, there is one embarrassing trend you’ll want to avoid – ‘thirsty camelling.’

What is a ‘thirsty camel’? And how do you avoid one (or worse, becoming one)? We put our theory to the experts to find out.

Enter Renee Slansky, an Australian dating, and relationship coach, author, and TV presenter, who yesterday spoke to DMARGE about the current dating environment – and whether people, generally speaking, are going to be willing to try their luck in getting lucky.

“Most people are very excited and keen to be able to have what is familiar and ‘normal’– meeting people and interacting with them in real life in social situations,” Renee said.

“There have been a few hesitant ones who want to hold back on kissing and intimacy when they have a few dates with someone, however when chemistry kicks in, those boundaries usually go out the window!”

You may be one of those confident and outgoing singles who are keen to find your perfect match. As restaurants and bars start to open their doors again, now could be your time to shine (or re-commence the search).

Unfortunately, speaking to Damien Diecke, Head Coach at the School Of Attraction, you had best be on your best behaviour, lest you be perceived by your date as overeager.

Damien told us it’s more than understandable some people will have doubts about dating, and that some extra hesitation around meeting someone new, in this Sick New World is completely normal.

“Obviously there are definitely people who are nervous about getting back into dating – and I think it’s smart to be cautious since [the pandemic] has hardly finished running its course,” Damien said.

“You can also see it in the flaky behaviour of both genders – both genders are becoming even more flaky than usual because they have so many people trying to engage with them at once.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, of late there has been an increased interest in singletons getting to know each other, without the ‘bedroom activity’ (see the following piece in The Australian: “casual sex is out, companionship is in”).

If you don’t want to be seen as a ‘thirsty camel’ you need to be aware of this context.

As Damien told us: “What I actually find is the cautious people are EXTRA cautious of super-keen people – because the super keen ones are perceived as far less likely to take social precautions and thus a much higher risk.”

For those who find themselves on the other side of the table, on a date with a suspected ‘thirsty camel,’ this is what Damien recommends.

“For those who are a bit cautious still, I generally suggest placing a simple testing question out there to see where the other person is at (early in the conversation online). Something like ‘How are you coping with the lockdowns easing up?'”

We also spoke to Damien and Renee about what to do if you’re worried about being a little bit rusty.

“The first thing to understand is, progress over perfection. Don’t necessarily feel ready before you take the first step,” Renee said.

“Confidence comes with practice, wisdom, and accountability. We usually start to feel more in the flow when we actively start dating even if we have a few bumps in the beginning.”

Damien added: “My best advice for those who feel ‘rusty’ is to EXPECT to make a couple of mistakes and lose a few opportunities in the beginning.”

“The mistake people make when they are rusty is they hold back because they are too afraid of screwing up, so it takes them a long time to get back into the swing of things. BUT if they just have the expectation that the first few men or women they like will become lost opportunities, then they’re more likely to just ‘give it a go’ and jump in with both feet.”

Your next date awaits.

