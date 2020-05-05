The Playbook For The Modern Man

Score Up To 50% Off Men’s Fashion At Bombinate’s ‘Mid Season’ Sale

Sustainable fashion at sale prices? Yes please.

Everyone loves a sale, but what if we told you you can score some bargains on sustainably made items produced in workshops, not sweatshops? *waits for loud screams* Well you can do just that by heading over to Bombinate’s online store and taking advantage of its Mid Season Sale.

The online retailer takes a firm stance against fast fashion, instead, partnering with various brands from all across the world that make products that exude quality, are timeless and ultimately, are stylish. It’s certainly a refreshing perspective and one that we fully support. 

With discounts applied to clothing, footwear, and home furnishings, you now have the chance to reinvigorate your whole personal style and feel good in the process knowing you’re supporting “well-made” suppliers.

