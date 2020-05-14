Breitling has now made the leap to e-commerce, meaning you can buy and order its full range of luxurious and impeccably made timepieces in Australia and the wider Oceania, directly through its website at Breitling.com.

We really do mean the full range, including the recently announced Novelties such as the Top Time Limited Edition, which can be pre-ordered right now for A$6,950. When you find the Breitling watch for you, you can choose to customise the bracelet length and view and select any alternate straps available for that particular model.

Other models available to order right now include the all-new Chronomat collection and the Premier Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition, limited to just 1,000 pieces, so make sure you get in quick.

Delivery within Australia is complimentary and the company expects orders to be delivered to your door within 1-2 working days. You’ll also get an “e-com exclusive gift with online purchases.” Breitling is remaining tight-lipped as to what this is. A hint of mystery; we like it.

Head to Breitling.com now to have a full browse and make that purchase you’ve always dreamed of.

