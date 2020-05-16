Bunnings Could Be The Unlikely Saviour Of Australian Ecommerce; Here’s Why

With the majority of shops all across Australia having to shut their doors until restrictions can lift, retailers are having to focus their efforts into their online shopping experience. Online shopping can, of course, be a make or break factor in securing a customer’s loyalty as we all expect a seamless experience whenever we order something to be delivered.

But while you might expect some big-name retailers and department stores to be doing everything in their power right now to ensure repeat business such as not scrimping on delivery times, we here at DMARGE have found Bunnings to be outright sensational.

Our proof? Well, we placed a simple order for some wall hooks to hang up a couple of surfboards at home at 1pm on May the 6th, and they arrived at 8 am on Friday the 8th. And that’s without paying for express delivery. Talk about going above and beyond. By comparison, we’re three weeks into waiting for something else to even be dispatched by a huge, well-known sportswear brand. Just send it.

Advertisement

From our personal experience, we’ve found Mr Porter and Bulk Nutrients to be standout performers in the e-commerce space during the current crisis, but big-name retailers such as David Jones and Myer have been pretty poor, sometimes taking up to a week just to dispatch an item and then prove to be poor when we try to contact them. We’re fully aware that the pandemic is taking its toll on retailers’ ability to respond to queries, but on occasion, we’ve had no response at all, which we don’t find acceptable.

For some, Bunnings’ home delivery option hasn’t proved to be so smooth, as a quick look on Trust Pilot brings up several negative reviews claiming items haven’t arrived on time or orders have been cancelled with no prior warning. The customer reviews website does cater more for the in-store experience than online however and it can be argued that customers are more likely to leave a review when they have something negative to say than something positive.

We’d bet our lunch money that a significant proportion of the “never shopping at Bunnings again” brigade will find themselves as a weekend sausage sizzle in the not-too-distant future.

Oh, and if you didn’t already need a reason to choose to shop online, our senior editor’s father lost his $250 glasses in a store recently. Stay at home.

Read Next