Australians Can Save 25% Off The Casio G-Shock GA2100 ‘Royal Oak’ Watch

Towards the end of 2019, Casio shocked the watch community by releasing the G-Shock GA2100, which bears a striking resemblance to a certain timepiece from Audemars Piguet. The ‘CasiOak’ as it has often been dubbed, offers a virtually identical octagonal, retro-style bezel, on a watch that’s just a fraction of the price of an AP – although it’s actually inspired by the very first G-Shock watch, the DW-5600.

Its low price tag is made even more appealing when you consider the features you’re given. For starters, it benefits from G-Shock’s Carbon Core Guard technology. This not only makes it incredibly lightweight but provides incredible shock resistance.