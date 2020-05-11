Conor McGregor’s $150,000 New ‘Irish’ Patek Philippe Sends Watch Aficionados Into Meltdown

We are always in awe when we see Conor McGregor flash one of his newest timepieces. But his latest choice in wrist candy – “The Hulk” – has a particularly special ‘Irish’ twist.

It’s also worth more than AU$150,000, and is sending the world’s watch aficionados into a frenzy.

Conor McGregor unboxed the Weir & Sons Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph Ref. 5905P (unfortunately, you can’t get Conor’s exact model, but you can get the original non-green model here) on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 8, 2020 at 2:27pm PDT

One of only 25 made by the 180-year-old watchmaker in collaboration with the 150-year-old Irish based jewellery store, Conor’s is the 12th of 25.

The number is no coincidence. Never one to pass up a marketing opportunity, Conor alludes to his Proper Twelve whisky brand, writing “I’m number 12, certified.”

Conor calls the watch “#TheHulk”… but we’re calling it ‘The Irish Hulk’.

Conor went on to say, “they will also never utilise this [Irish] colour scheme again, such was the difficulty in levelling it out all through the dial.”

“25 of these only made and all specifically [sic] for Ireland’s Weir and Sons jewellers. Due to their long standing partnership with Patek Philippe, but more so their great year of sales for the brand. In other words… my purchases lol.”

Not like he needs any more watches on his mantle.

The timepiece itself combines platinum with honeycomb green accompanied by a leather crocodile strap. The perfect colour combination for the iconic Irishman. The watch also boasts Patek’s calibre CH 28-520 QA 42H movement and includes an annual calendar complication and a chronograph.

No wonder it has sent fans into meltdown. In the comments, Conor’s followers wrote everything from “how many people died making this watch?” to “the watch selections just get better and better… kind like your shot selections.”

“That good Irish green.”

Another went as far as saying “I promised to give my son everything ‘hulk’ soooo can I borrow this for a few years?”.

Conor has been seen wearing a Patek Philippe (Nautilus, one of his favourites) on a number of occasions before, pre and during lockdown, and we’d imagine he will continue to do so after restrictions are eased in the coming weeks.

Single-handedly keeping the Irish economy afloat.

