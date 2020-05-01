These $132 Violet Converse Are Summer’s Must-Have High-Top

Converse Chuck Taylors have remained a menswear staple for years with their iconic silhouette being worn by anyone from angsty teenagers to high-flying businessmen on their off-days. They have become so synonymous with men’s footwear that they’re available in a seriously wide range of colours, patterns and styles, so finding a pair to complement your look is easy.

This violet pair may stray a little from the ‘safe’ path of white, black and navy, but with summer approaching, a pastel-coloured pair of Converse is almost a necessity. Plus, they’re the high-top version, which only adds to their coolness.