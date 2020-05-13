As you bake yourself your third dry chicken breast of the week and litter it with salad, you might start to miss dining out. Why? Besides human interaction, restaurants have a number of positives beyond non-Sahara-savaged poultry.

On that (and in a turn of good news for all of us), one restaurant in the Netherlands has found an innovative solution to social distancing while dining – and as Australian lockdown restrictions gradually lift, the timing couldn’t be better.

Especially given experts are warning we may not return to normal until 2023.

Advertisement

Anyway: Mediamatic ETEN, a restaurant in Amsterdam, is offering “a four-course vegetarian menu for diners – served to guests while they sit in their own personal quarantine greenhouses.”

As CNN reports: “the trial service is only being offered to family and friends of staff, and all upcoming reservations are sold out.”

“As many places begin to loosen restrictions on social distancing, this type of greenhouse dining could take off,” (CNN).

“Waiters wear gloves and face shields to alleviate any risk of infections,” CNN added. “They also use long boards to bring dishes into the greenhouses to diners.”

This as, “in the US, more than half the states are starting to reopen,” (CNN) and – closer to home – in Australia, we edge closer and closer to cafes and gyms re-opening and – further down the line – pubs and bars.

Read Next