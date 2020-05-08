David Beckham Proves He’s Lost None Of His On-Field Magic

If your or I were to give up something we were once good at and then come back to it a fair few years later, chances us there will be a learning curve of sorts to get back to the level we once were. The same can’t be said of our man David Beckham.

He may have retired some seven years ago but ol’ Goldenballs proves he still has the magic touch in his right foot going by a recent Instagram post. Taking to the field at his own Inter Miami CF stadium “a few months back”, David shows us all he can still find the net with pinpoint accuracy from range. And he does so without his signature Adidas Predator boots on as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 7, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

Advertisement

Fair enough, he doesn’t have opposing team players coming at him, or rival fans trying to distract him to affect his concentration, but like that would matter anyway.

He posted the video alongside the caption “Great memories from Miami a few months back ⚽ Can’t wait to see the team on the pitch when the season gets going again…”

The MLS (Major League Soccer) has, like other football leagues around the world been put on hold during the current pandemic. It was suspended as of March 12th, but it has been reported that Beckham’s club was one of four clubs to return to training in recent days, albeit precautionary. The league is currently suspended until June 8th at the earliest, and MLS Soccer commissioner Dan Garber has said it is in a position to resume as soon as the suspension is lifted.

Several high-profile stars and clubs have commented on the video with the MLS and Beckham’s own Inter Miami CF, perhaps biased comments of goat emojis and claiming it’s “like riding a bicycle”.

Tom Brady has weighed in too urging Beckham to “un-retire”, while several other Instagram users claim he is still “the king”.

David retired from professional football in 2003 after an illustrious career that spanned clubs including Manchester United, Real Marid, Paris St. Germain, A.C. Milan, LA Galaxy…and a brief loan spell at then bottom-division Preston North End. In his active years, he quite rightly became known for his ridiculous ability to score and assist from set-pieces, all thanks to his right foot, which is, without doubt, one of the most valuable to ever grace the beautiful game.

Since his football days have been put behind him we perhaps don’t need to remind you how much a global icon he’s become, as both an ambassador for several charities and as an absolute king when it comes to showing us all how to dress.

Never change Becks.

Advertisement

Read Next