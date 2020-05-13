Score Up To 40% Off Spring Season A.P.C., Arc’Teryx & Many More At East Dane

We all love a sale, there is nothing better than scoring a bargain but their one fatal flaw is that you can almost never get the right size of that item that you really, really want. East Dane understands your pain and so is currently offering up to 40% off full priced, Spring season items, meaning you can get your wardrobe in check for the sunnier months, for a small investment.
When we say the items you really want, we’re talking the best stuff from big name brands like Arc’Teryx, Theory, Polo Ralph Lauren and A.P.C.
While it would take practically a full day to go through everything included in East Dane’s Spring sale, we’ve given it a quick, but careful set of eyes to pick out some highlight pieces. They include this A.P.C. x Carhartt WIP crew neck sweater in olive, now $154 (30% off); a slick pair of Grenson Sneaker 1s in the ideal stone suede colourway for $182 (30% off); a minimalist slimline cardholder from Paul Smith with beetle print for $78 (this actually has 60% off); and a Sunspel Rivera polo shirt in pastel pink, the epitome of spring colours for $94.50 (30% off).
There are over 3,500 items in the East Dane Spring sale, so there’s plenty for you to peruse through. Whether you’re in desperate need of some fresh basics or want something a little more special, East Dane has got it.
