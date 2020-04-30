Score Up To 50% Off Designer Menswear At END Clothing’s Mid-Season Sale

Whether you’re a fan or not, there are no escaping COVID-19 mid-season sales. It’s the one time of the year where you can be guaranteed to score some absolute bargains on a wide range of goodies. END is getting in on the action this year, with up to 50 per cent off clothing, footwear, and accessories across an array of brands including Adidas, Nike, Paul Smith, Lanvin and Balmain.

Based out of Newcastle, UK, the retailer has three physical stores in its home country, as well as a large online presence. It stocks the perfect combination of casual streetwear and high-end fashion and frequently collaborates with brands for a number of exclusive items. With over 25,000 items discounted for their mid-season sale, you’ll need to devote some time to scroll through everything on offer. Fortunately for you, we’ve found a few stand-out items to save you the hassle.

Our picks include; Converse Chuck Taylor 1970s Patchwork Hi Was $99 Now $69, APC Carhartt WIP Watch Was: $245 Now: $135, Air Max 2 Light Was: $129 Now: $59, 19-69 Villa Nellcôte Cologne Was: $175 Now: $115, Saint Laurent Flight Jacket Was: $3,612 Now: $2,475

