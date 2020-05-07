This $170 Seiko Is The Ultimate Affordable Alternative To An Iconic Swiss Watch

If you’re a lover of luxury watches but don’t have the budget for one, there are a whole bunch of affordable model that look like the Rolex Submariner, Hulk or Batman of your dreams. But what if your grail watch is something more niche and tasteful? Something like a Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, say? Typically, I’d say you’re shit out of luck, but today my answer is different.

You can currently score Seiko’s Fifty Fathoms for $170, saving you around 40% off its $295 RRP, and that’s not even the best part of this watch.

Founded in 1881, Seiko has a long and illustrious heritage and is famous for making stylish and durable watches at affordable price points. Their watches are so good, some of them have become cult classics and are often considered the best watches you can get for $500 or below.