Score 66% Off Fossil’s Very Affordable Google Powered Silicon Sport Smartwatch

We’re surely all aware of smartwatches and fitness trackers, and the positive effect they can have on our health. Having a personal digital assistant keeps us accountable for our workouts and can help to motivate us to stay in shape. Finding one that works for you though is no easy task, since the market is flooded with them.

The decision making just got a whole lot easier though thanks to Fossil, as it has knocked a huge 66 per cent off its Sport Smartwatch, bringing the price down to $99. For that low low price you get an awful lot, most prominently a smartwatch powered by Google’s Wear OS platform, giving you full access to the Play Store of apps and services.