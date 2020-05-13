Every timepiece aficionado wants the perfect watch for every occasion. But what happens when your dream watch becomes a scratched, second-hand accessory?

Whether you have a lower class timepiece or an iconic Rolex, keeping it in pristine condition is paramount. Many enthusiasts can admit that when the slightest scratch appears, our hearts drop to the floor. No matter what band you want to attach or detach, doing it with care will make us all happy.

This painful Instagram post – from Horologer – shows what happens when you incorrectly remove a watch strap. Beware: the following image is not for the faint-hearted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watchmaker (@horologer) on Apr 24, 2019 at 8:08am PDT

Horologer is the king of watchmaking, being WOSTEP (Watches of Switzerland Training & Education Program) certified, and is consistently posting content that would make any watch aficionado drool – he’s previously shown us how to take apart the Rolex Daytona and assemble the Rolex Milgauss. The man from Norway has a particular love for Rolex, but his strap removal tips can apply to any luxury timepiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watchmaker (@horologer) on Apr 25, 2019 at 6:04am PDT

Luckily there is a scratch-free option that involves using a spring bar plier/tweezer so the strap doesn’t slip, potentially damaging your watch even more. The sharper the spring bar tweezer, the lower the chances of the band slipping.

Horologer uses a Rolex-specialised tool to remove and attach the bands to his timepieces, but suggests that a similar tool by “Bergeon” will also do the trick (Ref. 7825).

Spring bar pliers are available to buy from selected watch suppliers and online. High-end spring bar pliers will set you back around AU$200, but you may be able to pick up a much cheaper one for less than AU$100.

If your watch is in the need of a new band and you’re thinking of changing it with everyday pliers or tweezers, you need to take up this option as an alternative. Why? Because no one wants a scratched watch.

