Score 25% Off Men’s Hoodies, Shirts & Sweats At Huckberry

With summer just around the corner, it means you start thinking about putting your winter wardrobe away. But it also means there are sales galore on a wide range of winter clothing, and Huckberry is one of the latest to discount its range. Huckberry is one of our favourite online men’s stores, offering a perfect range of rugged outdoor gear to the essentials all men must own.

Right now, the retailer is offering 25 per cent off hoodies, shirts, sweats and t-shirts, but will also give you an additional 20 per cent off when you add items to your shopping basket. That means you can get what was a $250 hoodie for example, for just under $100. An absolute bargain if you ask us.

You can score discounts on a selected range of outwear too, but you can’t get the extra 20% discount on top off the sale price. Still, a quilted shirt jacket for $120, sign us up! Head to Huckberry now to view the full range and save yourself a fortune in the process.

Shop The Huckberry 25% Sale

Read Next