Score 25% Off Men’s Hoodies, Shirts & Sweats At Huckberry

Perfect for cooler summer nights.

With summer just around the corner, it means you start thinking about putting your winter wardrobe away. But it also means there are sales galore on a wide range of winter clothing, and Huckberry is one of the latest to discount its range. Huckberry is one of our favourite online men’s stores, offering a perfect range of rugged outdoor gear to the essentials all men must own. 

Right now, the retailer is offering 25 per cent off hoodies, shirts, sweats and t-shirts, but will also give you an additional 20 per cent off when you add items to your shopping basket. That means you can get what was a $250 hoodie for example, for just under $100. An absolute bargain if you ask us. 

You can score discounts on a selected range of outwear too, but you can’t get the extra 20% discount on top off the sale price. Still, a quilted shirt jacket for $120, sign us up! Head to Huckberry now to view the full range and save yourself a fortune in the process.

