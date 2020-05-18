LeBron James Is Singlehandedly Reviving This Unconventional 80s Footwear Trend

The King’s status is a given on the court. Off the court, however, LeBron has been proving time and time again he may have what it takes to become a trendsetter too.

Today this involves bringing the 80s back from the grave. How? The basketball legend recently took a selfie. While this might be an everyday occurrence for most, LeBron being LeBron (and his bizarre choice of footwear being… bizarre) the photo found it’s way to onto high-end fashion blog Upscale Hype.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype) on May 17, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

Advertisement

Snapping the selfie in the comfort of his own home, LeBron rocked a Hermes cap, a Travis Scott Cactus Jack x Uninterrupted graduation tee, Nike shorts, and his signature John Elliot x Nike Icon sneakers (find them here for AU$320).

The twist? Though they are both of the same make, one’s orange and the other’s white – a move that harks back to a time when Footloose was in vogue.

Though LeBron’s sneaker choice isn’t for the faint-hearted, celebrities like Zayn Malik have also been spotted wearing two different kinds of sneakers back in 2016.

As for the rest of LeBron’s outfit, Instagram users were not completely satisfied with his fashion choices commenting, “Bad Fits”, with other users describing LeBron as “tacky”.

“What frat he in?”

While LeBron James maintains an active basketball streak on Instagram, his occasional fashion posts show he’s got some style too – even if he’s not exactly Jeff Goldblum.

At least now we know: LeBron’s body isn’t the only thing he spends big dollars on.

The only question now is: will we see men the world over picking up this trend? Only time (and sneaker sales) will tell…

Read Next