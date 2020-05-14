Get Up To 50% Off The Latest Luxe & Hypebeast Garms In The LN-CC Sale

For the modern-day hypebeast, securing the very latest drops and some of the most exclusive collaborations is a way of life. But rather than queue up for days on end outside a physical store to be in with a chance of nabbing some limited releases, some online retailers devote themselves to compiling several of them under one roof.

London-based retailer LN-CC is the epitome of that, offering an extensive range of streetwear from both up and coming brands alongside high-end designer labels. Not only does the brand have a physical store in the UK, which doubles up as a library and record shop showcasing some of the rarest books and vinyl around, but it also has a prominent online presence with an exhaustive list of designers.

And right now, LN-CC is holding a huge 50% off sale on clothing, footwear, bags and accessories. Labels such as Gucci, Prada, Maison Margiela, Thom Browne and Burberry all feature, so if you’re itching to stock up on some eclectic apparel, there’s nowhere better to shop.

Our top picks: Rick Owens Reversible Bomber Jacket, was $1,390 now $973 (30% off); Thom Browne Signature-Stripe Trimmed T-Shirt, was $590, now $354 (40% off); Veja Campo Sneakers, was $140, now $98 (30% off); Yohji Yamamoto Embroided Logo Backpack, was $490, now $270 (45% off); Acne Studios Pismo Wool Pants, was $340, now $187 (save 45%).

