As men, we’ve had every fitness and nutrition tip in existence since Sparticus chewed his last bone drilled into us since birth. But when it comes to our mental health, up until the last few years, there has been a dearth of awareness and openness.

The result? Even though attitudes are changing, we’re still, generally, less likely to visit the GP than women are (or to seek treatment for our mental health vs. a physical ailment). In fact, we visit our GPs less than five times a year according to a study by the University of Sydney. On top of that, in these Cough Averse Times, we are even less inclined to visit our GP for anything we don’t deem essential.

Except: your mental health is essential. On that note, we have good news: the government has introduced Medicare-covered GP and psychology consultations during COVID-19. This is something Mosh, an online mental health clinic is cleverly (and admirably) making the most of, introducing free bulk billing mental health plans and psychology consultations.

Advertisement

Crucially, this initiative is designed to encourage men to access mental health resources at times when they need it most, and to see self-care as an asset rather than a buzz word.

Another of Mosh’s selling points is that it gets men the help they need without all the hassle, seriousness, and sometimes awkwardness of seeing your GP.

Mosh Co-Founder Gabe Baker said that the reluctancy of men to talk about their mental health is unfortunate and is something that is hard to measure against their physical health.

“Unfortunately, guys shy away from proactively looking after their mental health because there’s still a real stigma attached to it,” Gabe said. “It’s also more difficult to measure progress: while a runner might aspire to hit 4-minute/km, it’s less quantifiable to acknowledge that you had a ‘good’ day versus a ‘mostly good’ day, which can be pretty de-motivating.”

But back to the point at hand: how exactly does this new initiative work? Basically, using telehealth technology, Mosh asks customers to complete a quick questionnaire before connecting them to a qualified Australian doctor for a video consultation where, if appropriate, they’ll receive a mental health plan. Then customers are paired with an Australian psychologist for up to 10 video call sessions.

Gabe said that the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise, meaning that telehealth can now be a more efficient means of consulting with health practitioners.

“COVID-19 has certainly fast-tracked the adoption of telehealth as a legitimate and efficient means of consulting health practitioners, so I imagine that many stakeholders will be in favour of extending the telehealth items post COVID-19,” Gabe said. “This needs to be balanced against the potential for exploitation, so if the codes are to be extended, further detail would be required around their application.”

Sydney University’s Brain and Mind Centre claim that the pandemic may result in an extra 750 to 1,500 suicides every year due to the financial and psychological impact of the pandemic.

Fellow Co-Founder, David Narunsky said in a statement that Mosh, along with Medicare, is looking to make it easier for men with mental health concerns and is a platform without the judgement attached.