The current pandemic has had a ripple effect all over the world. In previous weeks, we’ve reported on its effects on everything from planes and trains to pubs and gyms. Now, a new study reveals that The Virus could be transmitted by getting down and dirty.

The study, entitled, “Clinical Characteristics and Results of Semen Tests Among Men With Coronavirus Disease 2019” was conducted by a group of Chinese scientists and was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The study’s main finding? Let’s just say getting lucky could also make you unlucky.

Even if you have recovered or are still recovering from coronavirus, expert advice tells us that keeping it in your pants for the time being may prove beneficial.

Why? The scientists found Coronavirus could be transmitted via semen.

This is how it went down.

The scientists recruited 50 volunteer patients, all-male, and all 15 years or older, and all of whom had tested positive to coronavirus in China.

After being admitted to Shangqiu Municipal Hospital, these patients then provided samples to be used in the study. 50 patient samples were taken over a three week period from the 26th January to 16th February, 2020.

Of the 50 identified, only 38 patients were enrolled for semen testing. This is due to the erectile dysfunction of 12 patients.

After the aforementioned 12 patients were removed, the study was carried out by analysing the remaining 38 patients. 15 of those were still in hospital, and 23 had recovered.

Dr Shixi Zhang from the Shangqui Municipal Hospital found that 16 per cent of the males tested had the virus (SARS-CoV-2, a strand of coronavirus) in their sperm sample and two of them were already over their illness.

“Sexual transmission might be a critical part of the prevention of transmission, especially considering the fact that SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the semen of recovering patients,” Dr Zhang said.

“Abstinence or condom use might be considered as preventive means for these patients,” he added.

“So far, researchers have found 27 viruses associated with viremia in human semen.”

While this research doesn’t confirm or deny the transmission of coronavirus through sex, it adds weight to the theory you could ‘pick up’ the virus via… picking up. Past studies revealed that diseases like Ebola and HIV could also be transmitted through sex.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, of late there has been an increased interest in singletons getting to know each other, without the ‘bedroom activity’ (see the following piece recently penned by The Australian: “casual sex is out, companionship is in”).

People are also, apparently, now more willing to give video dating a chance. Platforms like Facebook Dating and Tinder plan to unveil their new video chat program in the coming months.

“Bumble, which introduced video chat last July, reported an 84 per cent increase in the number of video calls between the third and fourth weeks of March,” The Australian reported.

On top of that, the effect of coronavirus isn’t just through transmission; research reveals that sleeping patterns developed through isolation can affect your health.

Understandably, the sex drive of someone in lockdown is at an all time high. Even so waiting a few weeks (and even then, practising safe sex) might be your best option.

