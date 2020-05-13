I Did The One Thing No New Employee Should Be Doing Right Now

Starting a new job is daunting and you don’t want to screw it up. But even though shaking hands is a cultural institution, in this climate, do you really want to risk it?

Worse: do you want to transfer it to your new boss? Even if they’re a tyrant and that’s a yes, it’s beside the point: for me starting a new job wasn’t about being nervous or what people thought about me, it was whether or not they would agree to shake my hand.

Something that used to be a given is now as clear as a set of IKEA instructions…

Anyway: my initial thought process was to put out my hand regardless of whether my colleagues wanted to accept it or not. But in doing this, would I be committing the worst ‘office greeting sin’ of 2020?

I was soon to find out.

On Monday I walked into the office. A fresh face is always good to look at, but when no one points out the elephant in the room, you are left in an awkward situation. First impressions matter, so what better way to make a great first impression than to show my new colleagues I have a firm grip.

It happened. Max, James, Steve, and Luc all put out their hands before I even got a chance to. I was more than surprised. Maybe it was because I had been in isolation for a few months or maybe it was because I Jedi mind tricked them into it.

Who knows: maybe we were all thinking the same thing – we can’t greet each other without shaking hands. Whatever it was, it was normal. Don’t even mention the elephant in the room because it wasn’t there.

The pandemic floating in and out of the news at the moment has raised much debate over whether the ‘cultural’ handshake is all but done. So what options do you have if you rock up to work on your first day and meet your new boss, and colleagues?

Option A

Screw the medical guidelines: handshake like normal.

Option B

Whip out the ~trending~ elbow move, and have yourselves a dab party.

Option C

Stand around awkwardly with neither party brave enough to make the first move.

In all seriousness, it is proven that the virus can be transmitted by shaking hands, to the point where The World Health Organisation (WHO) has official guidelines on the matter (basically, don’t do it, or if you do, wash afterwards).

However, it wasn’t just WHO statistics that were whirring through my brain the night after committing the worst office sin of 2020. I learned a bunch of other things too. Here they are, curated for your convenience – here’s everything I learned after My Big Mistake.

If you do shake; also wash

It doesn’t take (that) long, and will give you a good excuse to get out of the office and clear your head. As the WHO points out “washing your hands properly takes about as long as singing ‘Happy Birthday’ twice.”

Truth be told I did sanitise my hands afterwards, but definitely didn’t sing Happy Birthday.

I should have been more informed

Health authorities indeed frown upon the shaking of hands in the workplace and suggest “canceling non-essential meetings, promoting good hand, sneeze and cough hygiene”… oops.

WorkSafe Victoria state that “employers must identify whether there is a risk to the health of employees from exposure to coronavirus.”

That kind of responsibility goes without saying and to be fair, I wouldn’t have gone into the office if I didn’t know where I have been and who I have been in contact with.

But it would have been nice if someone in the office had told me: hey – we’re not shaking hands at the moment.

Body language is crucial

Judging by my boss’ body language, it was clear that a handshake was always going to be on the cards. All of a sudden, I didn’t feel guilty. We understood each other. Maybe we both should have been more informed (or less reluctant to go against social convention).

The Definitive Book of Body Language, by Allan and Barbara Pease, explains “the history of the handshake and its application in making people feel relaxed and welcomed.”

But (in the future), “the world will need a new, long-term greeting solution.”

“We recommend the use of a powerful body language greeting which can be used universally, is germ free, but still makes people feel welcome, accepted, and connected. We call it the HEART-HELLO,” they said recently in a joint statement.

Learning about alternative greetings beforehand would have been super helpful

Chances are, if you do the “HEART-HELLO” your new boss or colleagues would be there scratching their heads.

It involves placing your hand over your heart, smiling, and leaning forward while maintaining eye contact. Definitely an alternative to the usual handshake.

Regardless of whether I decided to take that method on board, chances are I would have completely forgotten about it when the time came to make a great first impression.

The truth is that the more options we have, the more comfortable we can be. But it is clear the handshake (in some form) is here to stay.

Our advice, don’t panic, restrain yourself from touching your face, and be yourself.

