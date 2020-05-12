Eerie Photos Reveal How Gyms Could Look For Years To Come

No one likes being flicked with sweat. But in the coming years – as we come out of a global pandemic – the Over-Enthusiastic Perspirators of the world will have their behaviour sharply curtailed.

In other words: your towel-less gym buddies have been put on notice.

After reading endless reports of isolation workouts and new gym restrictions we have all, by now, come to terms with the fact that our lives will have to change significantly. But to what extent?

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gym Marine Yachts & Interiors (@gym.marine) on May 10, 2020 at 2:45am PDT

The above eerie vision of a claimed American-based gym, recently posted by Gym Marine, an interior design studio Instagram account, gives us an idea of what gyms might look like in the future and how they would work around a pandemic.

A comment underneath the Instagram post claims that this depiction is based in a Hong Kong gym, “This is a gym in Hong Kong. Not USA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pure Fitness (@purefitnessofficial) on May 7, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT

Whatever the case, pandemic restrictions have dramatically affected our lifestyle and exercise routines (and are likely to continue to do so).

The changes in recent months have rocked the fitness industry, worth more than AU$146 billion in 2018, according to The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association.

Barrie Elvish, CEO of Fitness Australia, previously commented on the lifting of the laws, saying Sunday’s announcement “will see the delivery of outdoor boot camps up to 10 people occurring in Stage 1 and gyms re-opening in Stage 2, this has been welcomed by Fitness Australia.”

With the exact timing of re-openings yet to be determined at a state and territory level, “Fitness Australia has been working extensively with state governments to develop a comprehensive framework for the safe re-opening of gyms.”

Advertisement

Fitness corporations and platforms like ClassPass have all seen a dramatic downfall of revenue streams. The American-based, ClassPass, worth more than AU$1 billion earlier this year, made a statement that more than 95 per cent of its revenue has dried up.

ClassPass CEO, Fritz Lanman said that the challenges the fitness industry face are unparalleled and has affected all its loyal members.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has presented a challenge unlike any other that the health and wellness industry has seen,” Fritz said.

“Almost 90% of our 30,000 gyms, studio and wellness partners across 30 countries have indefinitely closed their physical locations.”

Back to the eerie photo at hand: where are we going and what will gyms look like in a post-pandemic world?

In the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney, Speedo Fitness Club is one of the many gyms affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about the above image, Assistant Manager, James Abboud claimed that things will indeed be different inside the sweaty environment, but not necessarily, in every fitness complex, like that.

“The 1.5 metre rule will be the highest priority especially being a health club. Half of our gym equipment will not be available as all machines that were once side by side are to be spaced,” James said.

“These implementations (like the partitions in the photo) may… give reassurance to potential members as many are hesitant to come back, however, this will negatively affect the space of the club being more cluttered,” he added.

“As sad as it is, many people would rather wait until things are 100 per cent back to normal than enter under those circumstances.”

For online-only fitness services like Obé, business is at an all-time high. The service gives members unlimited access to 14 live classes a day and more than 4,000 on-demand classes. This will set you back more than AU$300 per year.

Compare this to an in house environment like Speedo Fitness Club and you will be spending more than AU$1,500 per year. With the price comes the perks like a 25-metre indoor pool and introductory personal training sessions.

But with price comparisons like this, you’ve got to wonder if Australians will be hesitant to start paying big bucks again when these kinds of establishments are (perceived to be) precisely the places where you could potentially pick up the virus.

Advertisement

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Exercise App Sees “Double Typical Volume” As Australians Work From Home

Suddenly what used to be a multi-billion dollar industry may turn into a multi-million industry.

Read Next