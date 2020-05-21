International travel came to a screeching halt in March. Now, in many places, restrictions are easing. But as the bulk of us start looking at quaint domestic trips and governments consider creating travel “bubbles” and “corridors” to keep second and third waves of The Pandemic under control, it seems the Mega-Rich of the world are impatient to jet set.

Rather than wait for their favourite celebrity hotels or French Riviera beaches to be declared virus-free (or once again subsumed by tourists), it appears those that can afford it are looking to rent, or perhaps buy, private islands.

Why wait for bureaucracy?

As CNN reports, travel industry experts have said that since March, “prospective buyers and renters around the world are showing an increased interest in escaping to an island exclusively for them.”

Chris Krolow, the CEO of real-estate company, Private Islands in Canada, told CNN interest in private islands is increasing and buyers want an island that is easily accessible.

This means the Crusoe getaway you may have in mind may not be the mega rich’s number one target right now.

“They want places with easy accessibility, and that rules out Asia and the South Pacific,” Krolow said.

Apart from that though, if you have the cash, and aren’t planning on building on what’s already there, buying an island is easier than you might imagine: “If you’re looking to build on the island, you can expect to deal with bureaucracy from the local government to get permits… otherwise, the process is no different than buying a home.”

“You sign a contract, and it’s yours.”

Prices range from $50,000 for a teeny undeveloped isle in Canada to more than $150 million for a f*ck off several thousand acre island paradise complete with a megasized villa in the Caribbean.

Before you write the mega rich off, however, as more tone-deaf than an amateur singer with a Dyson, we should tell you that Private Islands hasn’t closed any sales since the virus resulted in the necessary travel bans.

Whether this is because international buyers felt a sudden burst of human solidarity or because they are now unable to see in-person the islands they’re interested in remains to be seen. In any case: as an alternative, they are able to see the property online through videos and images.

Interest piqued? John Christie, CEO of Bahamas agency H.G., told Financial Times that an island in the Bahamas starts at “US$700,000 for a three-acre island with some vacant land to US$70 million for a 100-acre acre that’s totally developed or a 700-acre undeveloped plot.”

For United States residents, the Bahamas is the ideal destination to buy your picture-perfect private island. A country that has no capital gains tax and is considered to be economically and politically stable (for now).

Vicarious living awaits.

