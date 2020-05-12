We can rant all day about the things which keep us spritely, but Rob Lowe has proven that a killer physique and strict diet isn’t his only recipe for retaining his youth.

Yesterday, the Golden Globe-winning actor posted to Instagram to celebrate 30 years sober and by the looks of him, besides having an excellent workout routine or using a nourishing moisturiser, sobriety may be your skin’s best friend.

The actor came onto the Hollywood scene in the late 70s and has been a prominent celebrity figure ever since. Rob took to Instagram to express his heartfelt dedication and “fulfilment.”

Rob alludes to his treatment across different countries and his “true happiness” of being sober for more than three decades.

“30 years ago today, I found a sober life of true happiness and fulfilment,” Rob wrote.

“I am filled with gratitude on this anniversary. From a treatment center in Arizona to a bomb shelter in Israel, I have come to know many extraordinary people, and the fellowship of recovery has changed my life and given me gifts beyond my selfish imaginings.”

“If you, or someone you love is struggling with any kind of addiction, there is hope!”

Rob’s call to arms reminds us that alcoholics can get past their addictive behaviours and that no one is a stranger to bad habits. But it is proven that “chronic alcohol consumption” can result in “premature or exaggerated ageing”. The secret.

Rob’s son was quick to jump on the celebratory bandwagon, commenting on Instagram, “30 years!!!!! I am so endlessly proud of you.”

“Anyone fighting and beating an addiction is heroic to me,” a fan added.

It isn’t just Rob Lowe who has cottoned on to the secret to eternal youth (and, you know, straightened out his whole life). Other notable figures include Eminem, Bradley Cooper, and Daniel Radcliffe. Yes, even Harry Potter was an alcoholic (sort of).

Eminem took to Instagram recently too, showing his very own Alcoholics Anonymous coin, celebrating his 12-year sobriety.

Someone else who has realised the benefits of getting sober is, Samantha X, a high-end escort DMARGE interviewed last year.

The escort, author and columnist often takes to Instagram to remind people that sobriety has changed her lifestyle for the better.

“I honestly didn’t recognise the person in the first two photos… I thank GOD for sobriety,” she commented.

Inspired? Good looks (and a bunch of quiet nights in) await.

