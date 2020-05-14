Save Up To 50% Off Samsonite Luggage To Get Yourself Ready For Post-Pandemic Travel

Ok, so not a lot of us are able to fly right now but we all know that someday soon air travel will resume. We’re all chomping at the bit to jump on a plane to head off somewhere exotic, and we’ll likely want to go for a long time too to help de-stress. You’re going to need to take a lot of gear with you on such a trip and that will mean getting yourself some new luggage.

Samsonite is the absolute king when it comes to luggage, perfectly marrying durable cases that will keep your stuff safe and secure, with easy-on-the-eye designs that you’ll want to show off as you walk through the airport terminal.

There’s never been a better time to invest in some new durable luggage either, as Samsonite is currently offering up to 50% off its entire site with the code ‘SAVE’ (select models even have 60% off). Whether you’re after a carry-on case, something larger for the whole family, a garment bag to keep your suits in order, or even just a backpack to keep your laptop protected, Samsonite has you covered. But be quick, this offer runs until the 20th May.

Our top picks: Insignis Wheeled Garment Bag, 20% off; Novaire 20″ Spinner, 50% off; Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set, 50% off; Tri-Tech 25″ Spinner, 60% off; Detour 29″ Wheeled Duffle, 60% off.

