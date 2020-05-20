Owning a car is an expensive habit and is one of Australia’s biggest household expenses. If you drive it every day or even if your pride and joy is just a weekend cruiser, everyday expenses like fuel can add up to a yearly lump sum every car owner would rather not be reminded of.

Transitioning into a post-pandemic world, you may even be driving your car more regularly (due to nobody wanting to risk public transport). But if you want to save yourself some money, shopping around on petrol could save you more coin than you think.

Budget Direct research suggests that the average city worker who drives to the office will spend around AU$14,000 per year on vehicular-related expenses. If you own two cars, you’re looking at spending more than $17,000 per year.

Lets crunch these numbers:

If you paid $30,000 for your car and are an average city worker, you’ll be coughing up almost half of what you paid to buy your car every year, on car-related expenses. 47 per cent, to be exact. That’s not all on fuel and we are set to publish more articles on how you can save money on car expenses in the coming weeks.

But regarding fuel specifically, how can you save money in a post-pandemic world?

As we mentioned earlier, you can shop around. This can prove to save you plenty as fuel is easily the biggest recurring car expense for Australians. According to Budget Direct, in 2019, the average weekly spend peaked at $71.50. In recent weeks, average fuel prices across NSW have dropped well below $1.50 per litre and services such as Compare The Market and the NRMA app (7-Eleven has a version of this too) will show you the cheapest fuel in your area.

The car you drive also proves to be a crucial way to save money on fuel. As categorised by Budget Direct, the average yearly fuel expenses for a “city car”, which has over 15,000 kilometres on the clock, will cost you more than $900 or less than $18 per week. Similarly for “medium cars”, you will be looking at more than $1,200 per year or more than $20 per week. For sports cars like the Porsche Boxter and Lotus Elise, average yearly fuel costs will set you back around $1,400 per year or more than $28 per week.

To bring it home one last time we’ll leave you with three key points: shop around, utilise apps that help you find the cheapest petrol and pick an appropriate car for your lifestyle. Over your life, it could save you thousands.

