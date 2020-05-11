Save Up To 50% On Luxury Streetwear In The SSENSE Sale

If you’re in need of some good news then boy have we got just the thing. Canadian retailer of luxury streetwear and designer fashion, SSENSE, has decided to offer all customers up to 50 percent off select items. Better still, additional brands will be added to the sale each Monday, and some items may get extra discounts.

The good news keeps coming as SSENSE will give you free shipping (to select countries) when you spend, quite frankly, very little: the US and Canada, for example, gets free shipping no matter the minimum spend while Australia can get their new purchases sent free of charge after spending A$450.

SSENSE has seen rapid growth since it opened its first freestanding store in 2004 and its website in 2006. In the years since, the retailer has attracted a vast audience – Millenials, mainly – and stocks a wide range of designer brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and Versace.

However, given SSENSE’s large catalog of designer brands, you can be safe in the knowledge you’ll be able to find some stylish designer gear for a low low price, whether it be t-shirts, jackets, pants, shoes, or some fresh new accessories.

