New Shopping App Offers Australians The Chance To Win Big From Their Love Of Homegrown Fashion

The article was produced in partnership with Klarna
Is there anything better than fresh kicks? What if we told you there was: you can now score the object of your desire (whether that’s spanking new shoes or on-point threads), all while standing out from the crowd, paying less upfront, and – most importantly – supporting local Australian fashion retailers. This is all thanks to a new app called Klarna.
Klarna is a shopping app that has recently launched in Australia and as a way of saying “hello” to Down Under, has partnered with the We Wear Australian fashion initiative to offer Australians the chance to win $1,000 in shopping vouchers to spend with Australian retailers.
What Is Klarna?
So, what is Klarna? Klarna is the global leader in payments and shopping experiences. It’s a shopping app first and foremost that plays host to over 205,000 retailers, allowing you to ‘buy now and pay later’ on pretty much anything you can think of.
More specifically, Klarna lets you pay for whatever it is you want to buy in four equal instalments. This lets you spread the cost over a period, making it easier than ever to buy that dream pair of sneakers, the latest must-have jacket or some sweet new activewear.
Where can you shop with Klarna?
Klarna gives you the ability to shop anywhere, any time.
This app is so clever you can use it just about anywhere! With the Shop Anywhere feature you can use the app to browse, create wishlists and generate price drop notifications from retailers including:
- MJ Bale – the one-stop-shop for Australian tailoring and menswear essentials
- END Clothing -for killer streetwear brands like A.P.C.; Common Projects; Opening Ceremony; Rag & Bone and Saturdays NYC
- SSENSE – a marketplace for luxury & streetwear brands including Alexander McQueen; Dsquared2; Oliver Peoples and Paul Smith
- Nike – the sportswear giant for all your activewear needs
Fancy a new phone, laptop or some home cinema gear to go with your complete new outfit? Grab something from big-name electronics retailers including:
- Apple
- Samsung
- Sonos
- Bose
How Do I Set Up Klarna?
Klarna requires you to fill out some personal information before you can take advantage of low-cost payments. Fortunately, the process takes just two minutes.
To get started, open the Klarna app – available for iOS and Android – and enter an email address or phone number to get yourself a verification code. Follow the prompts to enter official identification and assign the payment card(s) you want to use to shop with.
Klarna is backed by Commonwealth Bank (the largest bank in the Southern Hemisphere) and if you bank with Commonwealth, you can select the prompt to sign up using the information already stored on file, plus it will automatically add your CommBank cards.
Once your profile has been created, you can add the stores you shop at most to a list of favourites. Klarna adds some by default, but you can quickly and easily remove these if you want.
You’ll want to make sure you have an official form of identification handy when you make your first purchase, such as a drivers licence, passport or Medicare card just to prove to Klarna you are who you say you are and so the service can carry out a credit check.
How Do I Shop With Klarna?
The shopping experience takes place within the Klarna app and is as smooth as you’d expect if you were to go direct, but with the added benefit of flexible payments, of course.
All you need to do is search for the retailer you want you to shop at, open it up and browse the store as you would normally.
Once you’ve added items to your basket, press the ‘Pay with Klarna’ button at the bottom of the screen and the app will automatically take over and show you how much you’ll be charged across the four equal, interest-free payments.
Payments are made every two weeks, and you can even include the shipping fee in the overall figure.
Klarna evaluates each purchase to ensure you can afford the repayments. The more you shop with Klarna and the more repayments you make, the more likely you’ll be accepted to spend larger amounts each time, up to a maximum amount of $1,000.
Payments are made using what is known as a ‘Ghost Card’, basically a virtual credit card. Each new purchase generates a new Ghost Card, which you add your funds to using the credit or debit card attached to your profile (note, you can’t use an American Express card).
How To Make The Most Of Klarna?
To further enhance the Klarna experience, you’ll want to do the following:
- Open the app every day to check for daily deals and discounts
- Spend a little bit of time searching for your favourite stores and adding them to your saved list
- Add items from your favourite stores to Wish Lists and get notifications whenever a saved item drops in price