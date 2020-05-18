New Shopping App Offers Australians The Chance To Win Big From Their Love Of Homegrown Fashion

The article was produced in partnership with Klarna

Is there anything better than fresh kicks? What if we told you there was: you can now score the object of your desire (whether that’s spanking new shoes or on-point threads), all while standing out from the crowd, paying less upfront, and – most importantly – supporting local Australian fashion retailers. This is all thanks to a new app called Klarna.

Klarna is a shopping app that has recently launched in Australia and as a way of saying “hello” to Down Under, has partnered with the We Wear Australian fashion initiative to offer Australians the chance to win $1,000 in shopping vouchers to spend with Australian retailers.

We Wear Australian provides financial support to local Aussie retailers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is click on the link to the competition on the homepage of the Klarna app and tell them in 25 words or less why you really love to wear Australian brands.

We’ll start you off: “because they produce some of the most stylish and sustainable clothing around.”

There’s no reason not to enter. Free cash for you and much-needed income for our neighbours? Sign us up!