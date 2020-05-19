The Playbook For The Modern Man

Save 25% Off S’well Reusable Bottles To Stay Hydrated And Save The Planet

Do your bit.

Who doesn’t like the feeling of doing a good deed? Nobody. Even better is when you can do a little something that can have a big effect on the planet you live on. One of the best ways you can be as sustainable as possible is to invest in a reusable bottle and minimise the amount of plastic you use.

S’well is one such company that produces reusable – and might we add, good-looking – bottles in a range of styles and sizes and right now you can save 25% across its entire range until the end of May using the code ‘MAY20’.

S’well was founded in 2010 with the sole aim of ridding the world of single-use plastic bottles. Since then the range has expanded to the size it is today, which also includes reusable food containers and barware accessories. Products – which can keep liquids hot and cold – are available in various different colours and print designs and they can even be personalised. 

Right now S’well is offering 25% off its entire site using the code ‘MAY20’, so there really is no excuse for you not to do your bit and help make the world a better place. 

Shop The S'well 'MAY20' 25% Off Sale

