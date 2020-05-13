Luxe New Whisky Service Launches For Australia’s Biggest Single-Malt Snobs

We all like to enjoy a glass of something at the end of the working day or with mates at the weekend, but it can become all too easy to stay loyal to a particular brand. While it’s fair to say you know what you like and what you don’t, it also means your alcoholic horizons can be limited.

The Whisky Mill is, therefore, the service you need to start experiencing new tastes and to expose yourself to the wonders that whisky can behold. The online bar of wonders – which launches on World Whisky Day this Saturday 16th May – is the brainchild of Cameron Northway and Jared Plummer of Australia’s first home cocktail delivery service The Cocktail Porter and Sydney-based specialist drinks agency Sweet&Chilli respectively,

The Whisky Mill offers customers an expertly curated selection of “some of the rarest and most sought-after tipples internationally.” It’s not just a case of seeing something expensive and assuming it’s good, either, as some of Australia’s most experienced whisky specialists have been brought on board to help choose the whiskeys, which cater not only to those who already know a thing or two about popular spirit but newcomers as well.

Anyone who signs up to the service can get a package comprising four, 50ml bottles delivered directly to their door, along with recommended food pairings and printed tasting notes, and can even benefit from a one-hour virtual tasting from a resident expert.

‘Rarest and most sought-after’ doesn’t necessarily have to translate to ‘expensive’, either, as The Whisky Mill ranges bottles from $92.99 but can stretch up to $6,000 for those who feel like treating themselves. Expect to find Limited Worldwide editions and Special Releases, along with some whiskeys that have been aged up to 40 years old.

And to whet your whistle even more, distilleries include Talisker, Port Ellen, The Cally and Clynelish.

The guys mean it when they say they know their stuff.

What’s more, once the quarantine restrictions are lifted, The Whisky Mill even plans to hold private dinner events, tastings and masterclasses so you can improve your whisky knowledge tenfold, as well as giving your tastebuds the ultimate party.

