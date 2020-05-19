New Q Timex Models Finally Available To Buy Online…But You Better Be Quick

Timex re-launched the Q Reissue 1979 toward the end of 2019 with a Pepsi-coloured bezel. The watch proved so popular that the watch company launched another model, the M79, inspired by the ‘Batman’ black and blue bezel, again, to much acclaim. Knowing it’s best to keep going while they’re riding high, Timex has now dropped three, yes three, brand new colours of the iconic timepiece.

The new models make up a new ‘Q Color’ series and each offers something individual. First up is a model with black dial and black and green bezel, a second has a white dial with a Pepsi-coloured bezel and rounding off the trio is a blue-dialled model with a blue and orange bezel.