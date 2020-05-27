Score Up To 50% Off Suits & Sweatshirts At Todd Snyder’s Sale

Originally employed at the likes of Ralph Lauren, The GAP and J.Crew, Todd Snyder chose to go it on his own in 2011 with the launch of his eponymous label. Since then, it has grown to be one of the coolest menswear brands from NYC. To date, the brand has had a selection of great collections that honour traditional menswear, but work in unique and interesting materials, patterns and cuts to keep them at the forefront of style.

Not only does the brand consistently release fantastic solo collections but it also collaborates with several big-name brands including Red Wing boots, Descente, Champion and Timex to name a few. With stock always needing to be shifted to make way for the next season’s collections, it means you can snap up some bargains during the sales.