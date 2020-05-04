Todd Snyder’s Latest Menswear Collection Just Dropped… And It’s Perfection

We’re huge fans of Todd Snyder here at DMARGE. The New York-based designer consistently marries a perfect blend of sportswear and fine tailoring with each new seasonal drop, which we always have pencilled in our calendar. The good news is the designer’s spring collection has just launched and we’ve already found ourselves putting several of the new items into our virtual basket.

As you’d expect, materials are lightweight and breathable now that the mercury is rising (in the US, at least) so expect to find lashings of linen and plenty of pastel colours. Singling out a couple of items is no easy task, but we think the ones we have chosen are spring wardrobe must-haves.