This $249 Todd Snyder x Timex Watch Is The Collaboration Horological Dreams Are Made Of

You should be all too aware that here at DMARGE, we’re big fans of stylish and fashionable designers, and well-made, functional watches. So just imagine how we reacted when we saw this Todd Snyder x Timex collaboration. The two giants within their respective fields have partnered to release this Liquor Store watch which we think looks sensational.

Todd Snyder has taken care of the aesthetic and naming of this particular watch, with the olive colour of the leather-backed fabric strap being a particular favourite of the American designer. The complementary ecru-coloured dial only cements the artistic direction, with the polished gold hands and Arabic numerals being the icing on this well-proportioned and attractive timepiece.