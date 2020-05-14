This Unique Spirit Could Be The First Ever Drink To Seduce Both Whisky & Cognac Lovers

This article was produced in partnership with Martell
Like Champagne, for a cognac to be cognac, producers have to abide by a strict set of rules. Within those rules, it is required to be aged in French Oak barrels for a minimum of two years and up to 10 years or more, depending on the quality.
Martell – the oldest of the great cognac houses, having been founded in 1715 – has decided to break the rules to produce a completely new and unique spirit.
Introducing Martell Blue Swift…A Spirit With A Difference
Martell Blue Swift is the result, which lays claim to being the “first-ever spirit drink made of cognac VSOP and finished in bourbon casks.”
What does that translate to when you pour a glass? Before you even take the first sip you’ll be greeted with aromatic notes of banana and caramelised pear, which evolve to reveal further subtle sweet notes of vanilla, coconut and spices.
But the proof is in the tasting and upon your first sip, you’ll be able to pick up notes of ginger and candied fruit, with the unique finishing process using Kentucky bourbon barrels introducing a distinctive toasted oak flavour.
Drinking Martell Blue Swift The Right Way
Martell Brand Ambassador for Australia Thomas Lapeyre, says “Martell Blue Swift is an incredibly versatile spirit drink.”
“Forget the large snifter glass, the dusty armchair and the fireplace. Enjoy Martell Blue Swift neat or on the rocks to explore it’s bold and smooth taste profile, or mix it into a cocktail to elevate your drinking experience and reveal its complex aromas.”
To get you started, Thomas has put together some recipes for four absolute classics in the world of mixology, but with a Martell twist. A couple of them require sugar syrup, which is made by heating and combining one cup of water with one cup of caster sugar until the sugar dissolves.
Martell Blue Swift Old Fashioned
“The Old Fashioned is the original cocktail. Martell Blue Swift, made from VSOP cognac finished in bourbon casks, is the perfect bridge between both worlds and elevates this all-time classic.”
- Pour 50ml of Martell Blue Swift into a mixing glass
- Add 10ml of sugar syrup
- Add one or two dashes of aromatic bitters
- Mix well with ice, for a maximum of 30 seconds. You want to chill the drink without melting the ice
- Strain into a rocks glass over a large cube of ice
- Garnish with an orange peel
Martell Blue Swift Sour
“Turn this classic whisky cocktail on its head with Martell Blue Swift, creating a fruity, bold and smooth drink with a hint of vanilla.”
For this drink, you’ll need a cocktail shaker to combine all the following ingredients:
- 50ml of Martell Blue Swift
- 25ml of fresh lemon juice
- 15ml of sugar syrup
- A couple of dashes of bitters
- One egg-white – Optional
- ‘Dry shake’ without ice for 10 seconds (if using egg white)
- Shake with ice for 10-12 seconds
- Strain the cocktail into a coupe
Martell Blue Swift And Tonic
“If you think tonic should be reserved for gin, think again! A rosemary sprig to garnish brings a savoury touch to this refreshing cocktail.”
- Pour 50ml of Martell Blue Swift over ice
- Top up with tonic water
- Garnish with a lemon peel or rosemary sprig to complement the aromatic flavours
Martell Blue Swift Horses Neck
“This is the ultimate refreshment with Martell Blue Swift. The spicy candied ginger notes imparted to Blue Swift by the bourbon cask finish marry perfectly with ginger ale. A simple and tasty drink!”
- 50ml of Martell Blue Swift
- One or two dashes of bitters
- Top up with ginger ale
- Stir a couple of times and garnish with a lemon twist
Please remember to always drink responsibly.