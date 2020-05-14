This Unique Spirit Could Be The First Ever Drink To Seduce Both Whisky & Cognac Lovers

This article was produced in partnership with Martell

Like Champagne, for a cognac to be cognac, producers have to abide by a strict set of rules. Within those rules, it is required to be aged in French Oak barrels for a minimum of two years and up to 10 years or more, depending on the quality.

Martell – the oldest of the great cognac houses, having been founded in 1715 – has decided to break the rules to produce a completely new and unique spirit.

Introducing Martell Blue Swift…A Spirit With A Difference

Martell Blue Swift is the result, which lays claim to being the “first-ever spirit drink made of cognac VSOP and finished in bourbon casks.”

What does that translate to when you pour a glass? Before you even take the first sip you’ll be greeted with aromatic notes of banana and caramelised pear, which evolve to reveal further subtle sweet notes of vanilla, coconut and spices.

But the proof is in the tasting and upon your first sip, you’ll be able to pick up notes of ginger and candied fruit, with the unique finishing process using Kentucky bourbon barrels introducing a distinctive toasted oak flavour.

Drinking Martell Blue Swift The Right Way

Martell Brand Ambassador for Australia Thomas Lapeyre, says “Martell Blue Swift is an incredibly versatile spirit drink.”

“Forget the large snifter glass, the dusty armchair and the fireplace. Enjoy Martell Blue Swift neat or on the rocks to explore it’s bold and smooth taste profile, or mix it into a cocktail to elevate your drinking experience and reveal its complex aromas.”

To get you started, Thomas has put together some recipes for four absolute classics in the world of mixology, but with a Martell twist. A couple of them require sugar syrup, which is made by heating and combining one cup of water with one cup of caster sugar until the sugar dissolves.