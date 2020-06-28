One Of A Kind ‘German Racing Green’ Audi RS4 Avante Pops Up For Sale In Melbourne

If you spend enough time trawling through online car classifieds, you’ll soon discover that every man and his dog think they’ve got a rare car for sale.

This isn’t helped by car marques who release a million different editions of their vehicles. There are so many different versions of the VW Golf, Toyota Corolla, AMG GT and Fiat 500 that are mostly just glorified trim packages. Adidas three stripes on your seats might be a fun little feature of your GTI but we’re sure as hell not going to pay an extra five grand for them.

But some cosmetic rarities are actually worth the hype. Like this 2018 Audi RS4 Auto quattro listed on Carsales in Melbourne.

It’s one of only two RS4s in the world painted in what VAG calls ‘Monterey Green’ (what the rest of the world calls ‘British Racing Green’). Apparently there’s another RS4 in China that has the same rare paint job, but being that China drives on the other side of the road, this RS4 would be the only right-hand drive one with this colour combination.

‘So what?’, we hear you say. ‘It’s just a colour.’ True, but what a colour.

A dark, high-gloss green that appears almost black from some angles, this Monterey Green looks superb on this sporty German wagon. It lends it a sense of extreme luxury and purpose – equally at home on the track or driving to a film premiere.

This beauty is a B9, the latest incarnation of the RS4 Avant. Powered by a 2.9L twin-turbocharged V6 putting out a huge 450ps (444hp / 331kW) and 600Nm of torque, mated to a slick 8-speed tiptronic transmission, this wild beastie is a force to be reckoned with.

This RS4 quattro is a wagon, too (all B9 RS4s are wagons) so it’s practical. Imagine doing the weekly shop in this monster though… I’d hate to be the man holding this green goblin up in traffic.

Get onto Carsales ASAP before this green goblin’s gone…

