Australians Can Score 40% Off At Adidas For The Next 10 Days

Who doesn’t love a sale? With the Australian economy starting to resurface after the pandemic period, consumers are going to be keen to get out shopping, but spending as little as possible.

We also imagine a fair few Australians are going to want to get back into the gym, and right now Adidas is offering up to 40 per cent off a range of clothing and footwear, meaning there’s never been a better time to invest in some back-to-gym clothing.

The 40 per cent off offer only applies to a limited selection and is only valid until the 28th of June. So right now you can score money off a pair of NMD_R1 sneakers, a full 3-stripes tracksuit, a retro-style pullover hoodie, a tech crew neck sweatshirt, or a pair of Adidas’ Own The Run shorts.

The offer is available to both Adidas Creators Club members and the general public, but for the latter, there’s a slight catch. Creators Club members will have the 40 per cent off automatically applied at the checkout, but everyone else will need to use the code ‘SHARE40’ at the checkout process.

Now there’s really no excuse to start shedding those extra iso pounds.

Shop The Adidas 40% Off Sale