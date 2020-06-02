It’s easy to feel intimidated by Chris Hemsworth. He’s charming, successful, good-looking and chiselled like a Roman statue.

It’s also easy to be intimidated by some of his workouts. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither were those quads: Hemsworth’s workout regime, crafted by his personal trainer Luke Zocchi, is intense.

Zocchi’s got the Midas touch for building muscles, and the boys know how to train hard whilst having a bit of fun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9E7QDWh0pB/

Zocchi recently posted a gem of a clip on his Instagram of Chris, alongside his brother Luke, smashing a sled workout. This little window into how these Aussie icons train went a little under the radar (thanks to being posted on Zocchi’s account, not Chris’), but perfectly exhibits how ~modern fitness~ has gone full circle.

Tyre flipping, battle ropes, ‘lawnmower workouts’… People spend thousands of dollars on fancy gym equipment that simulates manual labour. Go back 50 years and most guys would either be doing these ‘workouts’ during their nine-to-fives (or on the weekend when maintaining their house).

That said – despite the irony of Chris Hemsworth, who probably has a legion of gardeners for his $8.8 million Byron Bay mansion, paying a PT to make him pretend to mow the lawn – judging by his physique, it’s hard to deny it works.

The reality is that compound exercises like sled pushes are incredibly valuable to incorporate into your training: not only is sled pushing a great way to build strength in your core, glutes and calves, it’s also more fun than calf raises, and so more likely to keep you coming back for more.

The Hemsworths, like fellow Aussie stars Hugh Jackman and Greg Norman, know that the key to staying shredded is mixing up your routine. Boredom is the foe of fitness, so spicing up your exercises can help keep you motivated as well as improve your overall physique by working different sets of muscles.

If you’re interested in trying this one for yourself, we’d also recommend you focus on maintaining top-notch form. How? As Chris’ trainer Luke Zocchi told us last week: “Not being too vain [but]… film yourself.”

“You probably don’t want to look like the person filming yourself in a public gym, but I even found my form got a lot better when I started making workout videos,” Luke told DMARGE in an exclusive interview.

Who knows: if you keep at it you might even end up with a rig like Chris’, which is no small feat, considering those glutes have done more for boosting Australia’s international profile than any tourism campaign…

The gym (or your rusty old lawnmower) awaits.

