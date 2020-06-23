Score 40% Off These Surprisingly Handsome Clarks Men’s Leather Sneakers

The Un Costa Lace rock a basic sneaker silhouette and include a genuine leather upper in their build, along with a leather lining to ensure your feet are cradled in buttery-soft comfort. They’re part of Clarks’ Unstructured collection, which means they’re lightweight and breathable, perfect for long walks.

And since they’re made by Clarks – a brand with over 200 years in the footwear game – you know they’re going to last you forever. Available in four colourways (we would have liked to have seen white, but the others are still great) and on sale right now for just US$99 – a saving of 40 per cent on their usual $150 price tag – they’re an absolute bargain.

