Conor McGregor Debuts $200,000 Rolex With Reckless Disregard For Watch Insurance

Irish UFC legend Conor McGregor is a man of many talents. Mixed martial arts, boxing, trash talk… Now that ‘the Notorious’ has (claimed to have) retired from fighting, he’s become quite the businessman too, endorsing everything from ateliers to fast-food chains, and even making his own genuine Irish whiskey, Proper No. Twelve.

It’s that very drop that’s fuelled McGregor’s latest jaw-dropping escapade – titillating whiskey and water-sports fans whilst horrifying watch aficionados.

The big man’s currently back home in Ireland, catching up with old friends in Dublin and enjoying his sabbatical. His latest happy snaps show him pouring himself a stiff glass of his own whiskey and showing off a horological purchase we’ve never seen before: an aggressively bedazzled AU $200,000 Rolex Daytona ‘Eye Of The Tiger.’

But in the very next shot, the madman’s out on the cold Irish seas, getting huge air smashing waves on a jetski – and he hasn’t even taken off his watch.

View this post on Instagram It takes real skill to do this 🇮🇪 @properwhiskey A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 25, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

That’s a 200,000 AUD (137,000 USD / 123,000 EUR) watch we’re talking about. We hope McGregor’s got watch insurance – doesn’t take much to get you off a jetski.

Maybe it’s no surprise that a man who’s made a career out of getting punched in the face isn’t concerned with such risks. Besides, it’s not like it’s his only Rolex – he’s got quite the collection.

We raise our glasses to you, McGregor.

